Orioles 7, Tigers 5

March 3, 2019 8:31 pm
 
Detroit Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones dh 2 1 0 0 J.Vllar 2b 1 0 1 0
Scvcque ph 1 0 0 0 Bostick 2b 3 0 0 0
Woodrow cf 3 2 2 0 Rickard cf 4 0 1 1
Dthrage cf 1 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Rpken 1b 1 0 0 0
Alcntra 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0
Goodrum 1b 3 2 3 4 Mntcstl 3b 1 1 1 0
D.Pnero pr 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 1 0 0 0
B.Dixon lf 3 0 1 0 A.Susac c 1 1 0 0
L.Burch lf 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 2 0
Pterson rf 3 0 2 1 Stewart rf 0 0 0 0
C.Gbson rf 1 0 0 0 Escobar ss 3 1 0 0
Da.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Jackson ss 0 0 0 1
Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0 Au.Hays lf 2 2 1 1
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 Nchting lf 1 0 1 1
Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 3 2 3 3
W.Cstro ss 3 0 0 0
W.Perez ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 30 7 10 7
Detroit 301 010 000—5
Baltimore 001 300 12x—7

LOB_Detroit 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Peterson (1), Santander 2 (3). HR_Goodrum (2), Hays (2), Santander (1). SB_Villar (1). CS_Diaz (1). SF_Jackson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 3 3 1 1 2 3
Alcantara 1 2 3 3 1 1
Funkhouser H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 1
Cisnero BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Soto L, 1-1 2-3 2 2 2 3 0
Blackwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Cashner 3 6 4 4 0 3
Scott BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kline S, 2-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Long 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ynoa 2 0 0 0 0 3
Araujo W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Carroll BS, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Cashner (Jones).

WP_Soto, Kline.

PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Will Little; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:51. A_6,394

