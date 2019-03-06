Orioles 9, Rays 6

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Rbrtson 3b 3 0 0 0 McKenna cf 1 0 0 0 Tr.Gray 3b 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 To.Pham dh 2 1 1 0 Bostick ph 2 1 1 0 Bemboom ph 2 1 1 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 2 2 0 Stewart lf 1 1 0 0 M.James 1b 2 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 1 1 0 Pterson 3b 0 2 0 0 Sanchez rf 2 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 4 1 1 3 W.Admes ss 1 1 1 1 Ystzmsk rf 1 1 1 2 Crnwrth ss 2 0 2 0 Ri.Ruiz 1b 3 0 2 0 Heredia cf 1 0 0 2 Mntcstl 1b 2 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 2 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio lf 3 0 0 0 Jackson 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Coats lf 1 0 0 0 Sntnder lf 3 1 1 1 M.Perez c 1 0 0 1 Rnhimer ss 1 0 1 1 N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 3 1 2 0 Ke.Wong 2b 2 0 1 1 Crvenka c 1 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 34 6 10 5

Baltimore 000 030 042—9 Tampa Bay 000 320 001—6

E_Cervenka (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Diaz (3), Ruiz (2), Bemboom (1), Choi (1). 3B_Martin (1). HR_Mullins (1), Yastrzemski (1), Santander (2). SB_Cronenworth (1). CS_Adames (1). SF_Adames (1), Heredia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Means 3 1 0 0 2 5 Schultz BS, 0-2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Bencomo 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Ortiz 1 2 2 2 1 0 Scott BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Fry W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 Carroll H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Araujo 1 2 1 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Morton 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Chirinos 2 4 3 3 0 4 Pinto S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pagan H, 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 Cloyd BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 1 Stanek 1 1 2 2 0 2

HBP_by_Schultz (Heredia), Morton (Mancini), Stanek (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:16. A_3,015

