The Associated Press
 
Orioles 9, Rays 6

March 6, 2019 4:28 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Rbrtson 3b 3 0 0 0
McKenna cf 1 0 0 0 Tr.Gray 3b 2 0 0 0
Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 To.Pham dh 2 1 1 0
Bostick ph 2 1 1 0 Bemboom ph 2 1 1 0
C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 2 2 0
Stewart lf 1 1 0 0 M.James 1b 2 0 1 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 1 1 0
Pterson 3b 0 2 0 0 Sanchez rf 2 0 0 0
Yu.Diaz rf 4 1 1 3 W.Admes ss 1 1 1 1
Ystzmsk rf 1 1 1 2 Crnwrth ss 2 0 2 0
Ri.Ruiz 1b 3 0 2 0 Heredia cf 1 0 0 2
Mntcstl 1b 2 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 2 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio lf 3 0 0 0
Jackson 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Coats lf 1 0 0 0
Sntnder lf 3 1 1 1 M.Perez c 1 0 0 1
Rnhimer ss 1 0 1 1 N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 3 1 2 0 Ke.Wong 2b 2 0 1 1
Crvenka c 1 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 34 6 10 5
Baltimore 000 030 042—9
Tampa Bay 000 320 001—6

E_Cervenka (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Diaz (3), Ruiz (2), Bemboom (1), Choi (1). 3B_Martin (1). HR_Mullins (1), Yastrzemski (1), Santander (2). SB_Cronenworth (1). CS_Adames (1). SF_Adames (1), Heredia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 3 1 0 0 2 5
Schultz BS, 0-2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Bencomo 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ortiz 1 2 2 2 1 0
Scott BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fry W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1
Carroll H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Araujo 1 2 1 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Morton 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Chirinos 2 4 3 3 0 4
Pinto S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagan H, 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Cloyd BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 1
Stanek 1 1 2 2 0 2

HBP_by_Schultz (Heredia), Morton (Mancini), Stanek (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:16. A_3,015

