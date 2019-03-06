Orioles 9, Rays 6

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rbrtson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bostick ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bemboom ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Stewart lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.James 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pterson 3b
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sanchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|W.Admes ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ystzmsk rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Crnwrth ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Ri.Ruiz 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mntcstl 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Coats lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rnhimer ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Crvenka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|042—9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|320
|001—6
E_Cervenka (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Diaz (3), Ruiz (2), Bemboom (1), Choi (1). 3B_Martin (1). HR_Mullins (1), Yastrzemski (1), Santander (2). SB_Cronenworth (1). CS_Adames (1). SF_Adames (1), Heredia (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Schultz
|BS, 0-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bencomo
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ortiz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Scott
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carroll H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Araujo
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Morton
|2 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chirinos
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Pinto S, 2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo H, 1
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagan H, 1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Cloyd
|BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_by_Schultz (Heredia), Morton (Mancini), Stanek (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:16. A_3,015
