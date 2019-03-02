Orioles 9, Red Sox 1

|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B.Brntz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Betts rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mntcstl pr
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Strgeon rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart ph
|3
|0
|2
|2
|M.Chvis 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jarrett ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ockimey ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Vncej 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Mrtin ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Renda 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rnhimer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Matheny cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escarra 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Chatham ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ystzmsk cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlkrson rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bostick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brckmyr c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|43
|9
|16
|9
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|022
|201—9
|Boston
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Renda (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 15, Boston 4. 2B_Stewart (4), Perez (2). 3B_Sturgeon (2). HR_Bogaerts (1). SB_Wilkerson (1). CS_Peterson (1), Hernandez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wright Jr. W, 1-0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ramirez H, 2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phillips
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Brewer L, 0-2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Lau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lakins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jimenez
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Crawford S, 1-1
|1 1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Gorst
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellington S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schlereth
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McGrath
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Jimenez (McKenna), Crawford (Wilkerson).
PB_Vazquez.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:12. A_9,676
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.