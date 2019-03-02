Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, Red Sox 1

March 2, 2019 4:26 pm
 
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 3 0 2 0
McKenna rf 0 2 0 0 B.Brntz lf 1 0 0 0
Yng Jr. dh 1 0 1 0 M.Betts rf 1 0 1 0
Mntcstl pr 3 2 2 0 Strgeon rf 2 0 1 0
Mancini lf 1 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Stewart ph 3 0 2 2 M.Chvis 3b 2 0 1 0
Jarrett ph 1 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 2 0 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Ockimey ph 2 0 0 0
Z.Vncej 3b 2 0 1 1 Bgaerts ss 2 1 1 1
R.Mrtin ss 3 1 1 1 T.Renda 2b 2 0 0 0
Rnhimer ss 2 0 0 0 Br.Holt 2b 2 0 0 0
Pterson 1b 2 2 2 0 Matheny cf 1 0 0 0
Escarra 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0
Jackson 2b 4 2 3 1 Chatham ss 1 0 0 0
Ystzmsk cf 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0
Wlkrson rf 2 0 1 2 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0
Bostick 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Perez c 4 0 1 2 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0
Brckmyr c 1 0 0 0
Totals 43 9 16 9 Totals 31 1 6 1
Baltimore 020 022 201—9
Boston 000 100 000—1

E_Renda (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 15, Boston 4. 2B_Stewart (4), Perez (2). 3B_Sturgeon (2). HR_Bogaerts (1). SB_Wilkerson (1). CS_Peterson (1), Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wright Jr. W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 1 2
Ramirez H, 2 3 2 1 1 0 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2
Phillips 2 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Brewer L, 0-2 1 2 2 1 3 0
Lau 1 0 0 0 1 3
Lakins 1 1 0 0 1 0
Jimenez 2 5 2 2 0 1
Crawford S, 1-1 1 1-3 6 4 4 0 0
Gorst 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ellington S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Schlereth 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
McGrath 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Jimenez (McKenna), Crawford (Wilkerson).

PB_Vazquez.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:12. A_9,676

