Orioles 9, Twins 4

Baltimore Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 L.Arrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Jackson cf 1 1 1 0 R.Cesar 1b 1 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 1 1 0 Sntnder lf 1 2 1 0 W.Swyer c 1 0 0 0 C.Sisco c 2 1 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 2 2 3 Crvenka c 1 1 1 3 Mik.Olt 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 1b 3 1 1 4 M.Grver c 3 0 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 2 0 1 0 Vldspin 2b 1 1 1 1 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 0 T.Astin dh 3 0 0 0 Wlkrson 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Telis ph 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 2 0 0 1 Krlloff rf 3 0 1 0 Bostick 2b 1 0 0 0 Krrigan rf 1 0 0 0 Pterson dh 2 0 1 0 Rosales ss 3 0 1 0 Rnhimer ph 1 0 0 0 L.Raley cf 3 0 0 0 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 3 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 4 1 1 0 Totals 34 9 9 8 Totals 33 4 6 4

Baltimore 005 000 103—9 Minnesota 102 000 001—4

E_Garver (1), Valdespin (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (2), Jackson (1), Santander (4), Ruiz (1), Rosales (1). HR_Cervenka (1), Nunez (1), Cron 2 (2), Valdespin (1). SB_Mullins (2), Ruiz (1). SF_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy W, 1-0 3 5 3 3 0 3 Hess H, 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tate S, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Minnesota Gibson 2 1 0 0 2 3 Reed L, 0-1 1-3 2 5 5 2 0 Nicolino S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romero 2 1 1 1 0 2 Duffey 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 Baxendale S, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Reed (Young Jr.), Duffey (Santander).

WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, John Libka.

T_2:41. A_4,859

