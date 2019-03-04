Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 9, Twins 4

March 4, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 L.Arrez 3b 3 0 0 0
Jackson cf 1 1 1 0 R.Cesar 1b 1 0 0 0
Yng Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 1 1 0
Sntnder lf 1 2 1 0 W.Swyer c 1 0 0 0
C.Sisco c 2 1 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 2 2 3
Crvenka c 1 1 1 3 Mik.Olt 3b 1 0 0 0
R.Nunez 1b 3 1 1 4 M.Grver c 3 0 0 0
Mntcstl 1b 2 0 1 0 Vldspin 2b 1 1 1 1
Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 0 T.Astin dh 3 0 0 0
Wlkrson 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Telis ph 1 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 2 0 0 1 Krlloff rf 3 0 1 0
Bostick 2b 1 0 0 0 Krrigan rf 1 0 0 0
Pterson dh 2 0 1 0 Rosales ss 3 0 1 0
Rnhimer ph 1 0 0 0 L.Raley cf 3 0 0 0
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 3 0 0 0
Yu.Diaz rf 1 0 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 4 1 1 0
Totals 34 9 9 8 Totals 33 4 6 4
Baltimore 005 000 103—9
Minnesota 102 000 001—4

E_Garver (1), Valdespin (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (2), Jackson (1), Santander (4), Ruiz (1), Rosales (1). HR_Cervenka (1), Nunez (1), Cron 2 (2), Valdespin (1). SB_Mullins (2), Ruiz (1). SF_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy W, 1-0 3 5 3 3 0 3
Hess H, 2 3 0 0 0 0 3
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tate S, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Minnesota
Gibson 2 1 0 0 2 3
Reed L, 0-1 1-3 2 5 5 2 0
Nicolino S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romero 2 1 1 1 0 2
Duffey 2-3 2 3 3 0 2
Baxendale S, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Reed (Young Jr.), Duffey (Santander).

WP_Romero.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, John Libka.

T_2:41. A_4,859

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.