Orioles 9, Twins 4

|Baltimore
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Arrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Cesar 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sntnder lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|W.Swyer c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sisco c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Crvenka c
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Mik.Olt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|M.Grver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vldspin 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Astin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wlkrson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Telis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Krlloff rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bostick 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krrigan rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rnhimer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Raley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|8
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Baltimore
|005
|000
|103—9
|Minnesota
|102
|000
|001—4
E_Garver (1), Valdespin (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (2), Jackson (1), Santander (4), Ruiz (1), Rosales (1). HR_Cervenka (1), Nunez (1), Cron 2 (2), Valdespin (1). SB_Mullins (2), Ruiz (1). SF_Alberto (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy W, 1-0
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Hess H, 2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Osich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate S, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Gibson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Reed L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Nicolino S, 2-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romero
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Duffey
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Baxendale S, 2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Reed (Young Jr.), Duffey (Santander).
WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, John Libka.
T_2:41. A_4,859
