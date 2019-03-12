Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles’ Davis goes 1 for 2 in return from hip injury

March 12, 2019 8:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Chris Davis went 1 for 2 in his return from a strained left hip flexor as the designated hitter for the Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Coming off a dreadful season, Davis is 2 for 14 with eight strikeouts in six spring games.

He took a called third strike from Jonathan Loaisiga in the first and lined an opposite-field second-inning RBI single to left off the right-hander.

Davis agreed to a $161 million, seven-year contract with the Orioles in January 2016. The two-time AL home run champion saw his production decline in 2017, and last season he hit .168 with 16 homers in 470 at-bats.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.