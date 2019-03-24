Listen Live Sports

Orioles DH Trumbo to start season on injured list

March 24, 2019 12:58 pm
 
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo will start the season on the injured list.

The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery on his right knee last September. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Trumbo hasn’t played enough to be ready for opening day.

“I want Mark to be healthy when he joins us,” Hyde said. “I don’t want a lesser version, and it’s not fair to him.”

Right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb, who is scheduled to start the March 28 opener at Yankee Stadium, left Saturday night’s game with right groin soreness.

Hyde said he would make a decision on Cobb’s availability over the next day or two. He suggested that right-hander Andrew Cashner would start the opener if Cobb was unavailable.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

