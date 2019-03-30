Listen Live Sports

Orioles to visit Yankees Saturday

March 30, 2019 3:05 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in the AL East in 2018)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Nate Karns (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division play in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore hit .239 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 242 total doubles last year.

Yankees Injuries: None listed.

Orioles Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

