Orlando City-Red Bulls, Sums

Orlando 0 1—1 New York 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Orlando, Kljestan, 1 (Moutinho), 73rd minute.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Jansson, 51st; Sane, 78th; Kljestan, 90th. New York, Muyl, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Mike Rottersman; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_15,108.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues, Alex De John (Lamine Sane, 66th), Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Shane O’Neill, Ruan; Sacha Kljestan, Oriol Rosell; Nani (Kyle Smith, 77th), Santiago Patino (Dom Dwyer, 60th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Connor Lade (Omir Fernandez, 26th), Tim Parker, Amro Tarek; Vincent Bezecourt (Mathias Jorgensen, 59th), Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.