Osetkowski leads Texas over S. Dakota St. 79-73 in NIT

March 19, 2019 11:33 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowski had a career-high 26 points as Texas defeated South Dakota State 79-73 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Osetkowski shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Courtney Ramey had 13 points for Texas (17-16). Kerwin Roach II added 12 points.

Mike Daum had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (24-9). David Jenkins Jr. added 19 points. Skyler Flatten had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

