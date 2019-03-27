Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Osetkowski scores 15 to lift Texas by Colorado 68-55 in NIT

March 27, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowski registered 15 points as Texas got past Colorado 68-55 in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Texas advanced to play No. 1 seed TCU on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Lipscomb and Wichita State will play in the other semifinal game.

Kerwin Roach II had 14 points and six rebounds for Texas (19-16). Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each had 11 points for the hosts.

Texas went into the break with a 25-point lead over Colorado at 44-19, and led by double figures the rest of the way.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tyler Bey had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Buffaloes (23-13), which ended the season tied for the third-most wins in program history. McKinley Wright IV added 11 points and six rebounds. D’Shawn Schwartz had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.