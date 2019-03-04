Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
OU faces tough test vs No. 13 Kansas

March 4, 2019 3:45 pm
 
No. 13 Kansas (22-7, 11-5) vs. Oklahoma (18-11, 6-10)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won one of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Kansas has moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Oklahoma’s Christian James has averaged 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while Brady Manek has put up 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Jayhawks, Dedric Lawson has averaged 19 points and 10.4 rebounds while Devon Dotson has put up 11.8 points.

DOMINANT DEDRIC: Lawson has connected on 35.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oklahoma is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 18-3 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Oklahoma is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Sooners are 7-11 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

