Ousted gets 1st shutout since 2017, Fire beat Red Bulls 1-0

March 30, 2019 3:24 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — David Ousted had his first shutout since the 2017 season and the Chicago Fire won their first game of the season with a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Ousted spent his first five seasons in the MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, collecting 42 shutouts, before starting 17 games for D.C. United last season.

Chicago (1-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute on an own goal. New York goalkeeper Luis Robles came out of his area to get to a pass over the defense and the loose ball fell to Nemanja Nikolic, whose shot hit the post and deflected off Tim Parker’s chest past the goal line.

Nikolic had a breakaway attempt in the 38th, but poked it just wide.

New York (1-2-1) lost its second straight after falling 1-0 at home to Orlando City.

