Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ozier carries Sacred Heart past St. Francis (Pa.) 94-84

March 2, 2019 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Koreem Ozier had 19 points off the bench to lead Sacred Heart to a 94-84 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.

E.J. Anosike had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Sacred Heart (15-16, 11-7 Northeast Conference). Sean Hoehn added 14 points. Cameron Parker had 12 points for the home team.

Jamaal King had 23 points for the Red Flash (16-13, 12-6). Keith Braxton added 22 points and seven rebounds. Mark Flagg had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Sacred Heart 79-78 on Jan. 26. The Pioneers and the Red Flash next take the floor in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.