Pacers-76ers, Box

INDIANA (89)

Bogdanovic 6-16 5-8 18, Young 3-10 3-4 9, Turner 2-7 1-2 6, Collison 5-11 3-7 14, Matthews 2-7 1-2 5, McDermott 4-6 1-1 10, Leaf 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 1-7 7-12 9, O’Quinn 3-5 0-0 6, Holiday 2-4 1-1 6, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-83 22-37 89.

PHILADELPHIA (106)

Butler 3-8 6-6 12, Harris 7-16 0-0 16, Embiid 11-21 11-15 33, B.Simmons 6-10 3-5 15, Redick 3-8 0-0 9, Ennis III 2-5 3-4 8, Scott 4-8 0-0 8, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Am.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Patton 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 1-5 0-0 2, J.Simmons 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-87 23-30 106.

Indiana 25 34 11 19— 89 Philadelphia 26 25 21 34—106

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-16 (McDermott 1-1, Holiday 1-2, Turner 1-2, Collison 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Young 0-1, Matthews 0-4), Philadelphia 7-23 (Redick 3-6, Harris 2-5, J.Simmons 1-1, Ennis III 1-3, Am.Johnson 0-1, Embiid 0-2, McConnell 0-2, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 44 (Young 9), Philadelphia 52 (Embiid 12). Assists_Indiana 18 (Sabonis 6), Philadelphia 24 (B.Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 27, Philadelphia 26. Technicals_Embiid. A_20,636 (20,478).

