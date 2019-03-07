Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Bucks, Box

March 7, 2019 10:40 pm
 
INDIANA (98)

Bogdanovic 6-15 2-4 17, Young 3-9 2-2 10, Turner 8-19 2-2 22, Collison 2-7 5-6 9, Matthews 3-9 2-4 10, McDermott 3-6 0-0 7, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, O’Quinn 5-7 1-2 11, Joseph 2-9 0-0 5, Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 35-90 14-20 98.

MILWAUKEE (117)

Middleton 8-15 7-9 27, Antetokounmpo 10-17 8-8 29, Lopez 5-8 0-0 13, Bledsoe 6-10 0-0 12, Brogdon 3-9 0-0 7, Ilyasova 3-6 1-2 9, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Mirotic 1-6 0-0 2, Gasol 0-1 1-2 1, Snell 4-7 0-0 9, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 17-21 117.

Indiana 24 26 22 26— 98
Milwaukee 32 22 30 33—117

3-Point Goals_Indiana 14-37 (Turner 4-11, Bogdanovic 3-5, Matthews 2-4, Young 2-6, Joseph 1-1, Evans 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Holiday 0-1, Collison 0-3), Milwaukee 13-34 (Middleton 4-7, Lopez 3-4, Ilyasova 2-3, Snell 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Brogdon 1-4, Bledsoe 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Mirotic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Turner 17), Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists_Indiana 26 (Collison 9), Milwaukee 20 (Antetokounmpo 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Milwaukee 20. Technicals_Indiana coach Nate McMillan, Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,884 (17,500).

