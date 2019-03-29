Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Celtics, Box

March 29, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (112)

Bogdanovic 8-13 7-9 27, Young 8-15 1-3 18, Turner 5-12 2-2 15, Collison 5-11 1-2 12, Matthews 1-5 2-2 4, McDermott 2-6 0-0 4, Leaf 5-7 1-1 12, Sabonis 4-8 2-4 11, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 42-90 16-23 112.

BOSTON (114)

Tatum 3-6 2-4 11, Horford 8-15 2-2 19, Baynes 6-10 0-0 13, Irving 11-22 5-5 30, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Hayward 4-7 2-2 11, Brown 7-10 1-2 16, Morris 3-8 0-0 7, Rozier 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 44-86 13-17 114.

Indiana 25 35 31 21—112
Boston 35 28 26 25—114

3-Point Goals_Indiana 12-27 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Turner 3-6, Leaf 1-1, Sabonis 1-1, Collison 1-2, Evans 1-2, Young 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Matthews 0-1, McDermott 0-2), Boston 13-27 (Tatum 3-3, Irving 3-8, Smart 2-3, Brown 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Horford 1-3, Morris 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (Turner 11), Boston 43 (Baynes 13). Assists_Indiana 27 (Collison 7), Boston 27 (Smart 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Boston 19. A_18,624 (18,624).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.