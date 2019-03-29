Pacers-Celtics, Box

INDIANA (112)

Bogdanovic 8-13 7-9 27, Young 8-15 1-3 18, Turner 5-12 2-2 15, Collison 5-11 1-2 12, Matthews 1-5 2-2 4, McDermott 2-6 0-0 4, Leaf 5-7 1-1 12, Sabonis 4-8 2-4 11, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 42-90 16-23 112.

BOSTON (114)

Tatum 3-6 2-4 11, Horford 8-15 2-2 19, Baynes 6-10 0-0 13, Irving 11-22 5-5 30, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Hayward 4-7 2-2 11, Brown 7-10 1-2 16, Morris 3-8 0-0 7, Rozier 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 44-86 13-17 114.

Indiana 25 35 31 21—112 Boston 35 28 26 25—114

3-Point Goals_Indiana 12-27 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Turner 3-6, Leaf 1-1, Sabonis 1-1, Collison 1-2, Evans 1-2, Young 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Matthews 0-1, McDermott 0-2), Boston 13-27 (Tatum 3-3, Irving 3-8, Smart 2-3, Brown 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Horford 1-3, Morris 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (Turner 11), Boston 43 (Baynes 13). Assists_Indiana 27 (Collison 7), Boston 27 (Smart 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Boston 19. A_18,624 (18,624).

