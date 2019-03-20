Pacers-Clippers, Box

INDIANA (109)

Bogdanovic 6-12 5-7 19, Young 4-8 0-0 9, Turner 5-9 0-0 11, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Matthews 5-12 2-2 12, McDermott 8-12 0-0 17, Sabonis 5-11 3-3 13, Holiday 1-3 1-2 4, Evans 9-16 1-3 19. Totals 45-87 12-17 109.

L.A. CLIPPERS (115)

Shamet 2-8 0-0 6, Gallinari 8-17 4-4 24, Zubac 4-6 4-4 12, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-9 4-6 17, Beverley 4-9 0-0 10, Green 4-6 0-0 9, Chandler 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 8-12 4-8 20, Temple 2-3 0-0 4, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-14 3-5 11. Totals 43-89 19-27 115.

Indiana 16 33 26 34—109 L.A. Clippers 25 30 34 26—115

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-21 (Bogdanovic 2-4, Joseph 1-1, Holiday 1-2, Turner 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Young 1-3, Evans 0-1, Matthews 0-4), L.A. Clippers 10-34 (Gallinari 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Shamet 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Green 1-3, Chandler 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Indiana 46 (Sabonis 16), L.A. Clippers 39 (Harrell 12). Assists_Indiana 30 (Evans 7), L.A. Clippers 28 (Williams 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, L.A. Clippers 20. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A_16,043 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.