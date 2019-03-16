Pacers-Nuggets, Box

INDIANA (100)

Bogdanovic 5-12 6-6 16, Young 8-15 0-0 18, Turner 3-9 9-11 15, Collison 7-12 2-3 17, Matthews 2-5 1-2 7, McDermott 2-4 0-0 5, Sabonis 6-10 4-8 16, Joseph 0-3 1-2 1, Evans 1-5 3-5 5. Totals 34-75 26-37 100.

DENVER (102)

Barton 5-10 3-4 17, Millsap 5-11 5-7 15, Jokic 11-21 2-2 26, Murray 7-15 2-2 17, Harris 4-10 1-2 10, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-4 0-3 4, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 39-82 13-20 102.

Indiana 36 24 15 25—100 Denver 25 32 22 23—102

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-24 (Young 2-4, Matthews 2-5, Collison 1-1, McDermott 1-3, Evans 0-2, Turner 0-4, Bogdanovic 0-5), Denver 11-38 (Barton 4-9, Beasley 3-5, Jokic 2-7, Harris 1-4, Murray 1-7, Plumlee 0-1, Morris 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Millsap 0-3). Fouled Out_Plumlee. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (Young 10), Denver 39 (Millsap 13). Assists_Indiana 20 (Matthews 5), Denver 27 (Jokic, Plumlee, Barton 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Denver 22. Technicals_Jokic 2. Ejected_Jokic. A_19,856 (19,520).

