Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Trail Blazers, Box

March 19, 2019 1:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (98)

Bogdanovic 6-13 3-3 15, Young 1-8 0-0 2, M.Turner 9-17 8-10 28, Collison 3-8 2-2 9, Matthews 4-8 3-4 14, McDermott 5-10 0-0 14, Sabonis 3-7 1-2 7, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 4-9 1-1 9. Totals 35-82 18-22 98.

PORTLAND (106)

Harkless 3-7 3-3 10, Aminu 5-8 2-2 16, Nurkic 8-15 2-2 18, Lillard 9-16 8-9 30, Layman 0-5 0-0 0, Collins 2-5 0-1 4, Kanter 2-4 2-2 6, Curry 3-8 2-2 11, Hood 5-10 0-0 11, E.Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 19-21 106.

Indiana 31 17 24 26— 98
Portland 28 27 33 18—106

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-24 (McDermott 4-5, Matthews 3-5, M.Turner 2-6, Collison 1-2, Young 0-2, Evans 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2), Portland 13-32 (Aminu 4-5, Lillard 4-9, Curry 3-6, Harkless 1-3, Hood 1-4, Kanter 0-1, Collins 0-1, Layman 0-3). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (M.Turner, Young 10), Portland 37 (Nurkic 11). Assists_Indiana 25 (Collison 7), Portland 24 (Lillard 15). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Portland 23. A_19,393 (19,393).

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.