Pacers-Trail Blazers, Box

INDIANA (98)

Bogdanovic 6-13 3-3 15, Young 1-8 0-0 2, M.Turner 9-17 8-10 28, Collison 3-8 2-2 9, Matthews 4-8 3-4 14, McDermott 5-10 0-0 14, Sabonis 3-7 1-2 7, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 4-9 1-1 9. Totals 35-82 18-22 98.

PORTLAND (106)

Harkless 3-7 3-3 10, Aminu 5-8 2-2 16, Nurkic 8-15 2-2 18, Lillard 9-16 8-9 30, Layman 0-5 0-0 0, Collins 2-5 0-1 4, Kanter 2-4 2-2 6, Curry 3-8 2-2 11, Hood 5-10 0-0 11, E.Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 19-21 106.

Indiana 31 17 24 26— 98 Portland 28 27 33 18—106

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-24 (McDermott 4-5, Matthews 3-5, M.Turner 2-6, Collison 1-2, Young 0-2, Evans 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2), Portland 13-32 (Aminu 4-5, Lillard 4-9, Curry 3-6, Harkless 1-3, Hood 1-4, Kanter 0-1, Collins 0-1, Layman 0-3). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (M.Turner, Young 10), Portland 37 (Nurkic 11). Assists_Indiana 25 (Collison 7), Portland 24 (Lillard 15). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Portland 23. A_19,393 (19,393).

