Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Warriors, Box

March 22, 2019 1:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (89)

Bogdanovic 3-10 3-4 9, Young 7-13 2-2 18, Turner 2-10 0-0 4, Joseph 1-7 0-0 2, Matthews 1-9 1-1 3, McDermott 5-9 1-1 11, Leaf 1-2 0-2 2, Sabonis 2-9 1-2 5, O’Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 4-4 2-2 13, T.Evans 8-17 3-3 20. Totals 35-91 13-17 89.

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Durant 6-9 2-2 15, Green 4-5 1-1 10, Cousins 8-12 3-5 19, Curry 5-15 0-0 15, Thompson 7-18 3-3 18, McKinnie 2-2 0-0 6, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Jerebko 2-3 0-2 6, Bogut 1-8 2-2 4, Livingston 2-2 0-1 4, Cook 1-6 0-0 2, Iguodala 5-7 0-0 11. Totals 44-89 11-16 112.

Indiana 19 24 19 27— 89
Golden State 19 34 35 24—112

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-23 (Holiday 3-3, Young 2-3, T.Evans 1-3, McDermott 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-3, Turner 0-3, Matthews 0-4), Golden State 13-36 (Curry 5-12, McKinnie 2-2, Jerebko 2-3, Green 1-1, Iguodala 1-3, Durant 1-4, Thompson 1-6, Cousins 0-1, Cook 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 47 (Sabonis 12), Golden State 50 (Cousins 11). Assists_Indiana 17 (O’Quinn 4), Golden State 32 (Curry 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Golden State 19. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.