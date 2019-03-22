Pacers-Warriors, Box

INDIANA (89)

Bogdanovic 3-10 3-4 9, Young 7-13 2-2 18, Turner 2-10 0-0 4, Joseph 1-7 0-0 2, Matthews 1-9 1-1 3, McDermott 5-9 1-1 11, Leaf 1-2 0-2 2, Sabonis 2-9 1-2 5, O’Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 4-4 2-2 13, T.Evans 8-17 3-3 20. Totals 35-91 13-17 89.

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Durant 6-9 2-2 15, Green 4-5 1-1 10, Cousins 8-12 3-5 19, Curry 5-15 0-0 15, Thompson 7-18 3-3 18, McKinnie 2-2 0-0 6, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Jerebko 2-3 0-2 6, Bogut 1-8 2-2 4, Livingston 2-2 0-1 4, Cook 1-6 0-0 2, Iguodala 5-7 0-0 11. Totals 44-89 11-16 112.

Indiana 19 24 19 27— 89 Golden State 19 34 35 24—112

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-23 (Holiday 3-3, Young 2-3, T.Evans 1-3, McDermott 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-3, Turner 0-3, Matthews 0-4), Golden State 13-36 (Curry 5-12, McKinnie 2-2, Jerebko 2-3, Green 1-1, Iguodala 1-3, Durant 1-4, Thompson 1-6, Cousins 0-1, Cook 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 47 (Sabonis 12), Golden State 50 (Cousins 11). Assists_Indiana 17 (O’Quinn 4), Golden State 32 (Curry 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Golden State 19. A_19,596 (19,596).

