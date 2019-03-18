Packers re-sign veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

A 13-year veteran, Lewis played in all 16 games for the team last season, but had only three receptions for 39 yards. He was signed in 2018 to hep block in Green Bay’s running game, but the Packers ranked 22nd in the league on the ground.

He had far more impact in his first 12 pro seasons with the Jaguars after being drafted in the first round in 2006.

Lewis, 34, played in 170 games with 157 starts for Jacksonville and had 4,502 career receiving yards and 33 touchdowns. He started five postseason games for Jacksonville, making 10 receptions for 111 yards and a TD.

