Padres 1, Mariners 0

|San Diego
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Prela 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Lewis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Grcia 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Healy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Myers lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Lopes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Ngron ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Esley pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Rivas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeCarlo c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frnce 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|L.Urias ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|Scvuzzo rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_San Diego 1, Seattle 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Seattle 7. 2B_Renfroe (1), Santana (1). HR_Urias (1). CS_Myers (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Strahm
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodriguez H,
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins H,
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mitchell H,
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Torres S, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Seattle
|LeBlanc
|5 1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Elias L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brennan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Festa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rumbelow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:21. A_6,500
