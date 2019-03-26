Listen Live Sports

Padres 1, Mariners 0

March 26, 2019 7:25 pm
 
San Diego Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Tts Jr. ss 2 0 0 0 Au.Nola lf 1 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 0 0 Haniger rf 2 0 1 0
J.Prela 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Lewis rf 1 0 0 0
Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 Santana lf 2 0 1 0
G.Grcia 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Frley lf 2 0 0 0
F.Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0
A.Hdges ph 2 0 1 0 R.Healy 3b 2 0 0 0
W.Myers lf 2 0 1 0 T.Lopes 2b 2 0 0 0
Cordero rf 2 0 0 0 Beckham ss 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 2 0 1 0 K.Ngron ss 1 0 0 0
N.Esley pr 0 0 0 0 D.Moore 2b 4 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 2 0 1 0 E.White 1b 2 0 0 0
W.Rivas c 1 0 0 0 Freitas c 2 0 1 0
M.Mrgot cf 2 0 0 0 DeCarlo c 1 0 1 0
T.Frnce 3b 1 0 1 0
L.Urias ss 2 1 1 1
Scvuzzo rf 1 0 1 0
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 30 0 4 0
San Diego 000 001 000—1
Seattle 000 000 000—0

DP_San Diego 1, Seattle 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Seattle 7. 2B_Renfroe (1), Santana (1). HR_Urias (1). CS_Myers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Strahm 3 3 0 0 0 6
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Solis W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodriguez H, 1 0 0 0 0 0
Higgins H, 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mitchell H, 1 1 0 0 2 1
Torres S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 1 3
Seattle
LeBlanc 5 1-3 3 0 0 0 6
Elias L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Festa 1 2 0 0 1 0
Rumbelow 1 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:21. A_6,500

