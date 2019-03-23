Listen Live Sports

Padres 11, Angels 4

March 23, 2019 11:57 pm
 
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ju.Bour 1b 1 1 1 2 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1
J.Urena 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Prela 1b 0 1 0 0
K.Smith dh 2 0 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 1 0 0
T.Kelly ph 2 0 0 0 F.Reyes ph 1 1 1 2
C.Pello rf 3 1 1 0 Machado 3b 3 2 2 0
T.Hnter rf 1 0 1 0 T.Frnce 3b 2 0 0 0
Br.Lund lf 3 0 0 0 W.Myers cf 5 3 3 2
Sndoval lf 1 0 1 0 Cordero lf 4 2 1 2
Garneau c 3 1 2 2 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0
Ro.Pena c 1 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 4 0 2 3
B.Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 Stewart c 1 0 0 0
W.Tovar ss 3 0 0 0 L.Urias ss 2 0 0 1
C.Jstus ss 1 0 1 0 Lcchesi sp 2 0 0 0
Zmmrman 3b 2 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ph 2 0 0 0
Huchins 3b 2 0 0 0
Salcedo 2b 2 1 1 0
L.Rivas 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 36 11 11 11
Los Angeles 002 002 000—4
San Diego 302 301 20x—11

E_Urena (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 8. 2B_Smith (3), Machado (4), Myers 2 (3), Renfroe (2). HR_Bour (4), Garneau (2), Kinsler (4), Reyes (3), Myers (3), Cordero (2). SB_Myers (3), Cordero (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Beasley L, 0-1 2 1-3 5 5 5 4 1
Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Allen 1 3 3 3 1 1
Mattson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gatto 2 3 3 3 1 0
Herrmann 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Lucchesi W, 2-0 5 4 2 2 2 3
Yates 1 2 2 2 0 0
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Warren 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lee Meyers; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:48. A_10,247

