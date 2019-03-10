Listen Live Sports

Padres 11, Royals 6

March 10, 2019 7:16 pm
 
San Diego Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Mrgot cf 3 0 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 1 1
M.Gttys pr 2 2 1 0 Bnfacio ph 1 0 0 0
L.Urias ss 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 2 1
J.Gerra ss 2 1 1 1 N.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0
W.Myers dh 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
Rdrguez ph 2 1 2 5 Strling cf 1 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 4 0 1 0
Bu.Reed rf 2 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Nylor lf 4 1 3 0 Gterrez 3b 1 0 0 0
Pdorsky pr 1 1 1 0 Schwndl 1b 3 1 1 0
F.Mejia c 4 0 0 0 Cthbert 1b 1 0 0 0
Torrens c 1 1 1 2 J.Flres 2b 3 1 1 1
J.Prela 2b 3 2 3 3 E.Mejia 2b 1 0 1 0
G.Grcia 2b 0 1 0 0 Gllgher c 3 1 1 3
H.Potts 3b 4 0 0 0 Frnndez c 1 0 0 0
J.Vsler 3b 0 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 1 0
T.Frnce 1b 3 1 1 0
Totals 40 11 14 11 Totals 33 6 10 6
San Diego 000 012 413—11
Kansas City 150 000 000—6

E_Allen (1), Pirela (1). DP_San Diego 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Kansas City 2. 2B_Gettys (3), Rodriguez (1), Naylor (3), Soler (1), Hamilton (4). HR_Rodriguez (4), Torrens (1), Pirela 2 (3), Merrifield (2), Mondesi (2), Gallagher (1). SB_Podorsky 3 (3), Garcia (1). CS_Soler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Allen 1 2-3 6 6 6 2 1
Makita 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Quantrill BS, 0-3 3 3 0 0 0 1
Wingenter W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stock H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yardley 1 1 0 0 0 3
Kansas City
Lopez 4 1-3 5 1 1 0 5
Ynoa 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont 1 2 5 5 3 1
Greene L, 0-2 BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Lovelady 1 2 1 1 0 0
Marte 1 3 3 3 2 1

HBP_by_Lopez (France).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:03. A_7,148

