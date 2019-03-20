Listen Live Sports

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3

March 20, 2019 1:34 am
 
< a min read
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
M.Gttys rf 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 2 1 1 0
J.Vsler 3b 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 2 0 1 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 W.Flres 1b 2 0 1 1
Mjs-Brn 1b 0 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 2 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 2 1 0 0
W.Rivas c 0 0 0 0 M.Szczr rf 1 0 0 0
Tts Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 0
Renfroe lf 4 0 1 1 Dzenack ph 1 0 0 0
Cordero cf 4 2 2 0 K.Marte 2b 3 1 1 0
A.Hdges c 3 0 0 1 Qrecuto 3b 1 0 0 0
Mrgvcus sp 1 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
J.Nylor ph 1 0 0 0 G.Crbbs 2b 0 0 0 0
T.Frnce ph 1 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
G.Grcia 2b 0 0 0 1 Je.Baez ph 1 0 0 0
Andrese sp 1 0 1 1
J.Dyson cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 8 2
San Diego 000 011 101—4
Arizona 111 000 000—3

E_Cordero (2), Brito (1), Green (1), Cribbs (2). LOB_San Diego 11, Arizona 10. 2B_Cordero 2 (3), Margevicius (1), Peralta (1), Marte (1). HR_Hosmer (1). SB_Giron (1), Machado (1), Peralta (1). SF_Garcia (1), Flores (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Margevicius 4 6 3 2 1 3
Yardley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Perdomo 1 1 0 0 1 1
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 3
Mitchell W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Arizona
Andriese 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 3
Rzepczynski H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Green BS, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 2
Kohn 1 1 0 0 0 1
Newell L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 0 3 1
Young 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Mitchell, Green, Newell.

PB_Rosario.

Balk_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:20. A_9,082

