Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3

|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gttys rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Vsler 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mjs-Brn 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brito rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|W.Rivas c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Szczr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dzenack ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Qrecuto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrgvcus sp
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Nylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Crbbs 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frnce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Je.Baez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrese sp
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|San Diego
|000
|011
|101—4
|Arizona
|111
|000
|000—3
E_Cordero (2), Brito (1), Green (1), Cribbs (2). LOB_San Diego 11, Arizona 10. 2B_Cordero 2 (3), Margevicius (1), Peralta (1), Marte (1). HR_Hosmer (1). SB_Giron (1), Machado (1), Peralta (1). SF_Garcia (1), Flores (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Margevicius
|4
|6
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Yardley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mitchell W, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Arizona
|Andriese
|4 1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Rzepczynski H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Green
|BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kohn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newell L, 0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Young
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Mitchell, Green, Newell.
PB_Rosario.
Balk_Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:20. A_9,082
