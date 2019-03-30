Listen Live Sports

Padres 4, Giants 1

March 30, 2019 1:30 am
 
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Reed rf 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1
Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Myers lf 4 1 2 0
Posey 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 2 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 1
Solarte 2b 4 0 1 0 Stock p 0 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 1 Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0
Joe lf 3 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0
Panik ph 1 0 1 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0
Kratz c 2 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 1 1 0
D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 1 2
Sndoval ph 1 0 1 0 Hedges c 2 0 1 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 F.Crdro rf 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Parra ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 8 4
San Francisco 000 000 001—1
San Diego 021 010 00x—4

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Posey (1), Duggar (1), Sandoval (1), Myers (1), Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Longoria (1), Kinsler (1). SB_Myers (1). SF_F.Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Holland L,0-1 4 4 3 3 2 5
Gott 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2
Bergen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Lucchesi W,1-0 5 1-3 3 0 0 2 7
Stock 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1
Maton 0 1 1 1 0 0
Yates S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 2

Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Holland (Hedges), by Yates (Kratz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:07. A_33,769 (42,445).

