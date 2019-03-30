Listen Live Sports

Padres 4, Giants 1

March 30, 2019
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reed rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
d-Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Posey 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solarte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .429
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Joe lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
e-Panik ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .143
Kratz c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Holland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Parra ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 33 1 6 1 3 12
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Myers lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .667
Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286
Reyes rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .500
Margot cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .143
Hedges c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cordero rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Totals 28 4 8 4 4 9
San Francisco 000 000 001—1 6 0
San Diego 021 010 00x—4 8 0

a-doubled for Holland in the 5th. b-lined out for Stock in the 7th. c-lined out for Melancon in the 8th. d-flied out for Reed in the 8th. e-singled for Joe in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Posey (1), Duggar (1), Sandoval (1), Myers (1), Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Longoria (1), off Maton; Kinsler (1), off Holland. RBIs_Longoria (1), Kinsler (1), Reyes (1), Margot 2 (2). SB_Myers (1). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Reed 2, Solarte, Belt 2); San Diego 3 (Kinsler, Reyes, Lucchesi). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; San Diego 2 for 5.

LIDP_Renfroe. FIDP_Hedges.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Joe, Solarte), (Crawford, Posey).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland, L, 0-1 4 4 3 3 2 5 71 6.75
Gott 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 43 5.40
Bergen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 1-0 5 1-3 3 0 0 2 7 87 0.00
Stock 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Maton 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 0.00
Yates, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 2 28 0.00

Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 2-0, Stock 1-0. HBP_Holland (Hedges), Yates (Kratz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:07. A_33,769 (42,445).

