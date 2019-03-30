Padres 4, Giants 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reed rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 d-Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Posey 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solarte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .429 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Joe lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 e-Panik ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .143 Kratz c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Holland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Parra ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 33 1 6 1 3 12

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Myers lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .667 Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286 Reyes rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .500 Margot cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .143 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cordero rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Totals 28 4 8 4 4 9

San Francisco 000 000 001—1 6 0 San Diego 021 010 00x—4 8 0

a-doubled for Holland in the 5th. b-lined out for Stock in the 7th. c-lined out for Melancon in the 8th. d-flied out for Reed in the 8th. e-singled for Joe in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Posey (1), Duggar (1), Sandoval (1), Myers (1), Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Longoria (1), off Maton; Kinsler (1), off Holland. RBIs_Longoria (1), Kinsler (1), Reyes (1), Margot 2 (2). SB_Myers (1). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Reed 2, Solarte, Belt 2); San Diego 3 (Kinsler, Reyes, Lucchesi). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; San Diego 2 for 5.

Advertisement

LIDP_Renfroe. FIDP_Hedges.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Joe, Solarte), (Crawford, Posey).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland, L, 0-1 4 4 3 3 2 5 71 6.75 Gott 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 43 5.40 Bergen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, W, 1-0 5 1-3 3 0 0 2 7 87 0.00 Stock 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Maton 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 0.00 Yates, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 2 28 0.00

Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 2-0, Stock 1-0. HBP_Holland (Hedges), Yates (Kratz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:07. A_33,769 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.