Padres 4, Giants 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reed rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|d-Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Posey 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solarte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.429
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Joe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|e-Panik ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Kratz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Parra ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|3
|12
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.667
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.143
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cordero rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|San Diego
|021
|010
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-doubled for Holland in the 5th. b-lined out for Stock in the 7th. c-lined out for Melancon in the 8th. d-flied out for Reed in the 8th. e-singled for Joe in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Posey (1), Duggar (1), Sandoval (1), Myers (1), Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Longoria (1), off Maton; Kinsler (1), off Holland. RBIs_Longoria (1), Kinsler (1), Reyes (1), Margot 2 (2). SB_Myers (1). SF_Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Reed 2, Solarte, Belt 2); San Diego 3 (Kinsler, Reyes, Lucchesi). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; San Diego 2 for 5.
LIDP_Renfroe. FIDP_Hedges.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Joe, Solarte), (Crawford, Posey).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland, L, 0-1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|71
|6.75
|Gott
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|43
|5.40
|Bergen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|87
|0.00
|Stock
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Wingenter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Maton
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Yates, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.00
Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 2-0, Stock 1-0. HBP_Holland (Hedges), Yates (Kratz).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:07. A_33,769 (42,445).
