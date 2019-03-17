Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 6, Angels 2

March 17, 2019 8:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher ss 4 1 2 0 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 3
Salcedo ss 1 0 0 0 J.Nylor pr 0 1 0 0
Ju.Bour 1b 3 1 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 4 0 2 3
C.Jstus 2b 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Lcroy c 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia dh 3 0 0 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 O.Mller 3b 1 0 0 0
K.Smith dh 5 0 1 0 W.Myers cf 3 0 1 0
Ta.Ward 3b 3 0 0 1 A.Hdges c 2 1 1 0
C.Pello rf 2 0 1 1 G.Grcia pr 1 1 1 0
Bourjos cf 4 0 0 0 L.Urias ss 3 0 1 0
W.Tovar 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Gerra pr 1 0 0 0
M.Thiss 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Prela lf 2 2 0 0
Br.Lund lf 3 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 3 0 1 0
B.Snger rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 30 6 8 6
Los Angeles 200 000 000—2
San Diego 000 030 30x—6

E_Naylor (3), Machado (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), Bour (1), Hosmer (4), Hedges (1), Gettys (4). HR_Kinsler (2). CS_Tovar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Harvey 4 1-3 3 2 2 0 4
Hudson L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Bedrosian BS, 0-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jennings BS, 0-4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Anderson 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Jewell BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Avila S, 3-3 3 2 2 2 2 3
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 2
Solis W, 1-0 BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stock H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Yardley H, 3 2 2 0 0 1 0
Perdomo BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_by_Harvey (Pirela), Avila (Ward).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_10,042

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.