Padres 6, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Trhan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prela lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pttrson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Potts 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wlliams pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pdorsky pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Nylor pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ya.Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Myers cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Aqino rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frnce 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|N.Snzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Mejia dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|T.Fredl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Gerra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Cincinnati
|010
|100
|000—2
|San Diego
|000
|000
|42x—6
E_Joe (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Kemp (3), Puig (2), Myers (1), France (3). 3B_Farmer (2). HR_Mejia (3). SB_Hosmer (2). CS_Kinsler (2). SF_Senzel (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Gray
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reyes L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Boshers
|BS, 0-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|San Diego
|Lucchesi
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm W, 1-0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:38. A_8,297
