Padres 6, Reds 2

March 9, 2019 11:36 pm
 
Cincinnati San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0
B.Trhan 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Prela lf 1 1 0 0
J.Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 1 0
Pttrson 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Potts 2b 1 0 0 0
Ma.Kemp lf 3 0 2 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0
Wlliams pr 1 0 0 0 Pdorsky pr 1 2 1 0
E.Sarez 3b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0
Con.Joe pr 1 0 1 0 J.Nylor pr 1 1 0 0
Ya.Puig rf 3 1 1 0 W.Myers cf 3 1 2 0
A.Aqino rf 1 0 0 0 T.Frnce 3b 1 0 1 2
N.Snzel cf 2 0 0 1 Renfroe lf 3 0 0 0
Jo.Siri cf 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0
Brnhart dh 3 0 0 0 F.Mejia dh 3 1 1 4
T.Fredl ph 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0
Iglsias ss 3 1 1 0 J.Gerra ss 3 0 0 0
K.Frmer c 3 0 1 1
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 6 8 6
Cincinnati 010 100 000—2
San Diego 000 000 42x—6

E_Joe (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Kemp (3), Puig (2), Myers (1), France (3). 3B_Farmer (2). HR_Mejia (3). SB_Hosmer (2). CS_Kinsler (2). SF_Senzel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray 2 2 0 0 0 3
Wisler H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Garrett H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reed H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Reyes L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 3 4 4 2 0
Boshers BS, 0-3 1 2 2 0 0 3
San Diego
Lucchesi 4 5 2 2 0 6
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strahm W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 0 8

WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:38. A_8,297

