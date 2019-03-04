Listen Live Sports

Padres 8, Indians 0

March 4, 2019 6:11 pm
 
Cleveland San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Buers 1b 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b 2 0 1 0
T.Nquin rf 3 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 1 1 0
Johnson rf 1 0 1 0 Rdrguez pr 1 0 1 1
Ramirez 3b 3 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 0
Y.Chang pr 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler 3b 1 0 0 0
Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 2 1
Li-.Chu ph 0 0 0 0 H.Potts ph 1 0 0 0
Plwecki c 2 0 0 0 W.Myers lf 2 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Olvares pr 1 1 0 0
G.Allen cf 2 0 2 0 Cordero rf 2 0 1 1
Mercado pr 1 0 0 0 J.Nylor pr 1 1 0 0
J.Lplow lf 3 0 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 0 0 0
Mi.Papi pr 1 0 0 0 J.Prela lf 1 0 0 0
Flherty 2b 2 0 1 0 A.Hdges c 1 0 0 0
Mathias pr 2 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 1 0 1
Stamets ss 2 0 0 0 L.Urias ss 2 0 1 0
Clement ss 1 0 1 0 J.Gerra pr 2 2 1 3
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 34 8 9 7
Cleveland 000 000 000—0
San Diego 100 115 00x—8

E_Ramirez (1), Allen (1), Clement (1), Torrens (1). DP_Cleveland 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Machado (1), Reyes 2 (3), Cordero (1), Urias (1), Guerra (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 0 4
Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0
Cimber 1 1 1 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1-3 1 4 4 3 1
Kaminsky 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 3
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Lucchesi W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 3
Strahm H, 1 3 2 0 0 1 2
Yardley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 2 0 0 1 2
Higgins 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Strahm (Allen).

WP_Rodriguez.

PB_Torrens.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Mike Winters; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:44. A_3,482

