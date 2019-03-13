Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres, lefty reliever Solis finalize minor league deal

March 13, 2019 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The San Diego Padres have finalized their minor league contract with left-handed reliever Sammy Solis.

The 30-year-old Solis was released Saturday by the Washington Nationals and will get $137,097 in termination pay rather than his $850,000 salary.

San Diego announced his agreement Tuesday.

Solis was 1-2 with a 6.41 ERA in 56 appearances in 2018, his fourth big league season. He had 44 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.