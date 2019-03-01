Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pair of minor league pitchers get drug suspensions

March 1, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado pitcher Luis De Avila and Baltimore pitcher Willie Rios have been suspended for violations of the minor league drug program.

De Avila was banned for 72 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Rios was penalized 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

De Avila, a 17-year-old left-hander, was 2-2 with a 6.16 ERA last season in seven starts and one relief appearance for the Dominican Summer League Rockies.

Rios, a 23-year-old left-hander, was 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA last year in nine starts and three relief appearances for Class A Aberdeen of the New York-Penn League.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nine players have been suspended this year under the minor league program, plus Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund under the major league program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.