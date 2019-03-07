Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Bruins Sum

March 7, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 0 2 1—3
Boston 0 1 3—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Barkov 29 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 2:48 (pp). 2, Florida, Huberdeau 19 (Barkov, Yandle), 6:27 (pp). 3, Boston, Krejci 17 (Heinen, Backes), 10:29.

Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 24 (McAvoy, Marchand), 8:50 (sh). 5, Florida, Huberdeau 20 (Dadonov, Ekblad), 10:55. 6, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Marchand, McAvoy), 19:23 (pp). 7, Boston, Bergeron 25 (Marchand), 19:53.

Shots on Goal_Florida 10-7-8_25. Boston 9-5-14_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 5; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 14-15-4 (28 shots-24 saves). Boston, Rask 23-8-5 (25-22).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:33.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.