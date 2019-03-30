Panthers-Bruins Sum

Florida 2 1 1—4 Boston 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Florida, Sheahan 9 (Hunt, Yandle), 13:37. 2, Florida, Dadonov 27 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 15:44.

Second Period_3, Boston, Acciari 6 (Krug, Nordstrom), 13:12. 4, Florida, Brouwer 11 (Matheson), 14:19 (sh).

Third Period_5, Florida, Dadonov 28 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 17:41.

Shots on Goal_Florida 8-6-9_23. Boston 16-8-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 17-16-4 (31 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 26-12-5 (22-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:26.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brad Kovachik.

