Panthers-Bruins Sums

Florida 0 2 1—3 Boston 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 11:26; Trocheck, FLA, (high sticking), 15:02.

Second Period_1, Florida, Barkov 29 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 2:48 (pp). 2, Florida, Huberdeau 19 (Barkov, Yandle), 6:27 (pp). 3, Boston, Krejci 17 (Heinen, Backes), 10:29. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 2:21; Chara, BOS, (delay of game), 5:57; Hunt, FLA, (high sticking), 18:37.

Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 24 (McAvoy, Marchand), 8:50 (sh). 5, Florida, Huberdeau 20 (Dadonov, Ekblad), 10:55. 6, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Marchand, McAvoy), 19:23 (pp). 7, Boston, Bergeron 25 (Marchand), 19:53. Penalties_Wagner, BOS, (tripping), 1:43; Barkov, FLA, (tripping), 2:06; Krug, BOS, (holding), 7:09; Hoffman, FLA, (tripping), 17:24.

Shots on Goal_Florida 10-7-8_25. Boston 9-5-14_28.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 5; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 14-15-4 (28 shots-24 saves). Boston, Rask 23-8-5 (25-22).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:33.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bevan Mills.

