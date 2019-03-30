Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Panthers-Bruins Sums

March 30, 2019 3:39 pm
 
Florida 2 1 1—4
Boston 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Florida, Sheahan 9 (Yandle, Hunt), 13:37. 2, Florida, Dadonov 27 (Ekblad, Huberdeau), 15:44. Penalties_DeBrusk, BOS, (tripping), 11:36.

Second Period_3, Boston, Acciari 6 (Krug, Nordstrom), 13:12. 4, Florida, Brouwer 11 (Matheson), 14:19 (sh). Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (interference), 13:43; Sheahan, FLA, (slashing), 17:21.

Third Period_5, Florida, Dadonov 28 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 17:41. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 8-6-9_23. Boston 16-8-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 17-16-4 (31 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 26-12-5 (22-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:26.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brad Kovachik.

