Panthers-Canadiens Sums

Florida 0 0 1—1 Montreal 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 24 (Petry, Shaw), 6:58. 2, Montreal, Kulak 5 (Weal, Kotkaniemi), 12:39. 3, Montreal, Tatar 25 (Weber, Gallagher), 14:28. Penalties_Byron, MTL, Major (fighting), 2:24; Weegar, FLA, Major (fighting), 2:24; Tatar, MTL, (tripping), 4:02; Weegar, FLA, (tripping), 15:17; Gallagher, MTL, (high sticking), 16:48; Vatrano, FLA, (holding), 19:25.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Lehkonen 10 (Shaw, Kulak), 2:52. 5, Montreal, Danault 12 (Tatar, Mete), 12:40. Penalties_Brouwer, FLA, Major (fighting), 7:29; Folin, MTL, Major (fighting), 7:29; Gallagher, MTL, (hooking), 19:41.

Third Period_6, Florida, Vatrano 23 (Trocheck, Malgin), 1:35 (pp). 7, Montreal, Domi 27, 11:48. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 14-8-12_34. Montreal 11-7-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 13-12-5 (9 shots-6 saves), Montembeault 4-3-1 (18-15). Montreal, Price 33-22-6 (34-33).

A_21,029 (21,288). T_2:36.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.

