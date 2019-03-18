Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Ducks Sum

March 18, 2019 12:08 am
 
Florida 0 1 1—2
Anaheim 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Shore 9 (Getzlaf, Ritchie), 1:29 (pp).

Second Period_2, Florida, Dadonov 25 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 0:11. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 17 (Getzlaf), 12:04.

Third Period_4, Florida, Ekblad 13 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 3:33. 5, Anaheim, Silfverberg 22 (Rakell), 15:17.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-18-12_39. Anaheim 9-8-5_22.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; Anaheim 1 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 4-1-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 22-21-8 (39-37).

A_16,523 (17,174). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Libor Suchanek.

