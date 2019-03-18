Panthers-Ducks Sum

|Florida
First Period_1, Anaheim, Shore 9 (Getzlaf, Ritchie), 1:29 (pp).
Second Period_2, Florida, Dadonov 25 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 0:11. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 17 (Getzlaf), 12:04.
Third Period_4, Florida, Ekblad 13 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 3:33. 5, Anaheim, Silfverberg 22 (Rakell), 15:17.
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-18-12_39. Anaheim 9-8-5_22.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; Anaheim 1 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 4-1-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 22-21-8 (39-37).
A_16,523 (17,174). T_2:25.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Libor Suchanek.
