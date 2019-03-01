Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Panthers-Golden Knights Sums

March 1, 2019 1:03 am
 
Florida 3 1 1 0—5
Vegas 1 3 1 0—6
Vegas won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 8, 3:09. 2, Florida, Hoffman 29 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 14:34 (pp). 3, Florida, Hoffman 30 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 18:31 (pp). 4, Florida, Ekblad 12 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 18:59. Penalties_Bellemare, VGK, (hooking), 13:52; Merrill, VGK, (high sticking), 18:23.

Second Period_5, Vegas, Smith 11 (Marchessault, Merrill), 7:40. 6, Vegas, Merrill 3 (Theodore, Marchessault), 14:22. 7, Vegas, Miller 3 (Schmidt, Stastny), 16:09. 8, Florida, Barkov 27 (McGinn, Trocheck), 19:06. Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (cross checking), 14:53; Ekblad, FLA, (roughing), 14:53.

Third Period_9, Florida, Huberdeau 18, 3:18. 10, Vegas, Smith 12 (Theodore), 15:42. Penalties_Karlsson, VGK, (delay of game), 3:38; Pysyk, FLA, (tripping), 12:24.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (tripping), 5:00.

Shootout_Florida 0 (Huberdeau NG, Barkov NG, Trocheck NG), Vegas 1 (Karlsson NG, Theodore G).

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-16-10_37. Vegas 14-20-8-4_46.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 3; Vegas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 14-13-3 (46 shots-41 saves). Vegas, Subban 4-6-0 (37-32).

A_18,281 (17,367). T_2:53.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

