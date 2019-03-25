Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Maple Leafs Sums

March 25, 2019 9:50 pm
 
Florida 2 0 3—5
Toronto 4 1 2—7

First Period_1, Toronto, Marleau 16 (Kapanen, Kadri), 2:06. 2, Toronto, Muzzin 9 (Zaitsev, Johnsson), 4:21. 3, Toronto, Tavares 42 (Marner, Matthews), 11:05 (pp). 4, Florida, Hawryluk 6 (Ekblad, Hoffman), 13:23. 5, Toronto, Tavares 43 (Nylander, Hyman), 15:04. 6, Florida, Matheson 8 (Hawryluk, Trocheck), 16:25. Penalties_J.Brown, FLA, (slashing), 10:46; Hyman, TOR, (roughing), 18:48.

Second Period_7, Toronto, Tavares 44 (Nylander, Rielly), 5:51. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (boarding), 2:43; Matheson, FLA, (tripping), 6:04.

Third Period_8, Toronto, Tavares 45 (Hyman, Marner), 3:57. 9, Florida, Huberdeau 24 (Dadonov, Barkov), 5:34. 10, Toronto, Hyman 20 (Rielly, Marner), 6:51. 11, Florida, Huberdeau 25 (Dadonov, Hoffman), 13:36 (pp). 12, Florida, Hawryluk 7 (McCoshen, Malgin), 17:36. Penalties_Marleau, TOR, (hooking), 12:19; Hainsey, TOR, (roughing), 14:28; Hawryluk, FLA, (roughing), 14:28; Hainsey, TOR, served by Kadri, (roughing), 14:28.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-12-15_36. Toronto 15-13-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 3; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 15-15-4 (33 shots-28 saves), Montembeault 4-4-1 (4-2). Toronto, Andersen 35-15-5 (36-31).

A_19,125 (18,819). T_2:36.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.

