Panthers-Penguins Sum

Florida 1 1 0 0—2 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Florida, Borgstrom 8 (Hoffman, Ekblad), 1:45 (pp).

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 32 (Crosby, McCann), 0:16. 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 30 (Hornqvist, Kessel), 10:01 (pp). 4, Florida, Trocheck 7 (Vatrano, Hoffman), 17:31.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 33 (Crosby), 2:44.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-13-11-1_34. Pittsburgh 10-12-13-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 14-14-4 (37 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 21-10-3 (34-32).

A_18,484 (18,387). T_2:33.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Lonnie Cameron.

