Panthers-Sharks Sums

March 15, 2019 1:29 am
 
Florida 1 2 1—4
San Jose 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, San Jose, Karlsson 12 (Heed, Vlasic), 7:22. 2, Florida, McGinn 4 (Ekblad, Hawryluk), 11:45. 3, San Jose, Labanc 13 (Dillon, Braun), 14:36. Penalties_Couture, SJ, (tripping), 0:18.

Second Period_4, Florida, Hunt 2 (Sheahan, Brouwer), 1:25. 5, Florida, Hoffman 32 (Yandle, Barkov), 18:49 (pp). Penalties_Braun, SJ, (hooking), 7:35; Trocheck, FLA, (slashing), 9:48; Couture, SJ, major (high sticking), 10:54; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 18:26.

Third Period_6, Florida, Vatrano 22 (Trocheck, Hoffman), 8:17. Penalties_Hawryluk, FLA, (interference), 1:41; Trocheck, FLA, (tripping), 18:53.

Shots on Goal_Florida 7-15-5_27. San Jose 8-8-12_28.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 5; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 3-0-1 (28 shots-26 saves). San Jose, Jones 34-14-5 (27-23).

A_17,388 (17,562). T_2:20.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

