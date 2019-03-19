Panthers-Stars Sum

Florida 1 1 0—2 Dallas 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 31 (Huberdeau, Dadonov), 2:11. 2, Dallas, Benn 27 (Radulov, Seguin), 17:49.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Klingberg 10 (Hintz, Seguin), 10:38 (pp). 4, Florida, Barkov 32 (Trocheck, Yandle), 16:57 (pp).

Third Period_5, Dallas, Radulov 23 (Seguin, Benn), 10:32. 6, Dallas, Radulov 24 (Seguin, Benn), 19:20.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-7-6_22. Dallas 8-15-14_37.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 4-2-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Bishop 25-14-2 (22-20).

A_17,654 (18,532). T_2:38.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.

