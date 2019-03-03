Paris wins 2nd race in 2 days, goes top of super-G standings

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Dominik Paris positioned himself for his first World Cup discipline title on Sunday, winning a super-G for his second victory of the weekend.

A day after winning the downhill on the same course, Paris beat Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 0.43 seconds and Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.60.

Paris moved top of the super-G standings, less than four weeks after winning the world title in the discipline.

The Italian leads Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by 44 points, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway by 63, and Jansrud by 64 with only the season-ending race remaining at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu, Andorra, on March 14. The winner gets 100 points.

Advertisement

“I’ve got the optimum today. But the rivals are not too far behind,” said Paris, who will be guaranteed the crystal globe if he finishes third or better in the final race.

Paris, who was runner-up to Jansrud in the 2014-15 standings, could become the first non-Norwegian winner of the super-G season title in seven years.

“This year I think I have improved a bit in many things,” the Italian said. “More experience, better set-up of the equipment, more confidence that comes race after race. I am skiing closer to the limit than ever before. This is a big difference compared to the past.”

It was the 14th career victory for Paris, who repeated his feat from Bormio, Italy, where he also won a downhill and a super-G on consecutive days in December.

Kriechmayr, who held a slim lead in the season standings coming into the race, finished fourth, 0.82 behind Paris.

Travis Ganong was another 0.07 further back in fifth for the American’s best World Cup result since winning a downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, more than two years ago. Ganong missed the second half of last season after tearing an ACL.

Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer timed 1.47 off the lead and finished outside of the top 10. The Austrian was runner-up in the standings before the race but dropped to fifth, leaving him with only an outside chance of winning his first discipline title.

Following snowfall in the morning, the race was delayed by a half-hour to allow low clouds to move and to give course workers time to clear up to 15 centimeters of fresh snow.

The men’s World Cup moves to Kranjska Gora in Slovenia for technical races next weekend, the last events before the finals open on March 13.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.