Pastrnak has hat trick, 5 points as Bruins beat Rangers 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had three goals and two assists for a career-high five points, sending the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Coming off a 3-1 road trip but disappointed after blowing a two-goal lead Monday night against NHL-best Tampa Bay, the Bruins broke it open with four goals in the third period for their 12th consecutive victory at home. It’s their longest streak since winning 14 straight during the 2008-09 season.

Pastrnak completed his fourth hat trick and third this season with a power-play goal to make it 4-2 with 7:08 to play. He became the first Bruins player with a trio of hat tricks in one season since Hall of Famer Cam Neely in 1993-94.

The Bruins had gone 1-7-2 in their last 10 games against the Rangers, including losing the first two meetings this season. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves. Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven.

AVALANCHE 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

DENVER (AP) — Tyson Barrie scored to become Colorado’s career goals leader among defensemen, Philipp Grubauer made 34 saves the playoff-chasing Avalanche beat Vegas.

Matt Calvert, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Bourque also scored to help the Avalanche stay two points in front of Arizona for the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with five games left.

Barrie’s 73rd career goal moved him out of a tie with Sandis Ozolinsh for most among Avalanche defenders. Barrie also had two assists.

Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch scored for Vegas, which was denied a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Malcolm Subban stopped 26 shots in his sixth consecutive start.

FLYERS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored in regulation and had the only goal in a shootout in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto.

Radko Gudas, Travis Konecny and Ryan Hartman also scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers remained mathematically alive for a playoff berth, moving within eight points of idle Montreal for the final playoff spot with five regular-season games remaining.

Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored for Toronto.

After the first four Flyers missed in the shootout, Couturier deked to his forehand and beat Frederik Andersen. Carter Hart secured Philadelphia’s third win the last eight games when he stopped Nylander’s attempt.

STARS 2, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alexander Radulov and Miro Heiskanen scored to lead Dallas over Calgary in a game in which Stars goaltender Ben Bishop left with an apparent injury.

Play was stopped with Bishop on his knees in obvious discomfort at 13:22 of the second period. He skated off under his own power and went straight to the dressing room. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Anton Khudobin made 15 saves in relief of Bishop and was credited with the win. Bishop had 20 stops before leaving.

TJ Brodie scored for Calgary. David Rittich made 21 saves for the Flames.

