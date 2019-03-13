Listen Live Sports

Patterson leads Prairie View over Alcorn St. 86-66

March 13, 2019 12:11 am
 
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Devonte Patterson had 25 points as Prairie View rolled past Alcorn State 86-66 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Chance Ellis had 11 points for Prairie View (20-12). Dennis Jones added 11 points, seven assists and five steals. Taishaun Johnson had 11 points for the home team.

Maurice Howard had 21 points for the Braves (10-21). Reginal Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

