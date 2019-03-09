Patterson scores career-high 32 in Prairie View A&M’s win

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Devonte Patterson scored a career-high 32 points and Prairie View A&M wrapped up their Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship campaign with a 98-64 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Patterson shot 12-of-16 and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Panthers (19-12, 17-1), who won their eighth straight game heading into the conference tournament that begins Tuesday at on-campus sites.

Taishaun Johnson added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and had 10 assists and five steals. Gary Blackston scored 16 points, Antione Lister 12 and Gerard Andrus 10. The Panthers shot 56 percent and made 21 of 25 free throws.

Troymain Crosby and Reginal Johnson scored 13 points each and Maurice Howard 11 for the Braves (10-20, 6-12), who had 22 turnovers leading to 35 Prairie View points.

Advertisement

The Panthers led by nine at halftime and used a 7-0 run to go up by double figures for good with 16 minutes left in the game.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.