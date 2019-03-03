Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pau Gasol signs with NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks

March 3, 2019 8:30 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pau Gasol signed with the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, two days after the 38-year-old Spanish center reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs.

The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA.

In 1,223 career games with Memphis, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago and San Antonio, he has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.59 blocks and 33.5 minutes. He is one of four players with over 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The 7-footer helped the Lakers win titles in 2009 and 2010.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

