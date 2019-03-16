Listen Live Sports

Peatling leads E. Washington over S. Utah 77-61

March 16, 2019 1:06 am
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mason Peatling had 20 points as Eastern Washington beat Southern Utah 77-61 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (16-17). Tyler Kidd added 15 points. Jesse Hunt had 10 rebounds and six assists for Eastern Washington.

Southern Utah put up 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Oluyitan had 19 points for the Thunderbirds (16-16). Jacob Calloway added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

