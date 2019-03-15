Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Peatling lifts EWU to 90-84 win in Big Sky quarterfinal

March 15, 2019 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mason Peatling had 28 points plus 14 rebounds as Eastern Washington got past Montana State 90-84 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday night. Cody Benzel added 22 points for the Eagles.

Jesse Hunt had 18 points for Eastern Washington (15-17).

Keljin Blevins scored a career-high 27 points for the Bobcats (15-17). Tyler Hall added 20 points and seven rebounds. Harald Frey had 12 points.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.